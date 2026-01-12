Left Menu

Youth Power: Fueling India's Journey to 2047

BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, encourages Indian youth to play a pivotal role in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Emphasizing patience over shortcuts in politics, he highlights the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state leaders in empowering youth and fostering economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:24 IST
Youth Power: Fueling India's Journey to 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rousing address, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin urged Indian youth to participate actively in politics, highlighting the importance of perseverance over shortcuts. Nabin labeled politics as a marathon requiring patience, underscoring the crucial role young leaders must play in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at a National Youth Day event in Gurugram, aligned with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, Nabin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in empowering young citizens. He acknowledged Modi's strategic initiatives to propel India's youth into active societal roles, while fostering self-respect and national dignity.

The event, attended by Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other dignitaries, highlighted the influence of youth participation in technological advancements and job creation. Nabin commended the progress under BJP governance in Haryana and celebrated India's vision for economic growth, robust political dedication, and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
2
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
3
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
4
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026