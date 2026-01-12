Youth Power: Fueling India's Journey to 2047

In a rousing address, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin urged Indian youth to participate actively in politics, highlighting the importance of perseverance over shortcuts. Nabin labeled politics as a marathon requiring patience, underscoring the crucial role young leaders must play in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at a National Youth Day event in Gurugram, aligned with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, Nabin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in empowering young citizens. He acknowledged Modi's strategic initiatives to propel India's youth into active societal roles, while fostering self-respect and national dignity.

The event, attended by Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other dignitaries, highlighted the influence of youth participation in technological advancements and job creation. Nabin commended the progress under BJP governance in Haryana and celebrated India's vision for economic growth, robust political dedication, and unity.

