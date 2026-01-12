Left Menu

UK to Criminalize Creation of Non-consensual Intimate Images

The UK government will introduce a law this week criminalizing the creation of non-consensual intimate images. Technology minister Liz Kendall announced the legislation following an Ofcom investigation into Elon Musk's platform, X, emphasizing the illegality of tools designed to produce such images.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:25 IST
UK to Criminalize Creation of Non-consensual Intimate Images
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK is set to implement a law criminalizing the production of non-consensual intimate images this week. Technology Minister Liz Kendall revealed the legislative move in parliament on Monday, which coincides with Ofcom's investigation into Elon Musk's platform, X.

Kendall highlighted the law's impact, making it illegal for companies to offer tools designed to create such images, addressing a critical privacy issue in the digital age.

The measure aims to strengthen digital safety across platforms and is part of a broader effort to regulate tech companies' operations concerning privacy and consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

 Global
2
Kyiv's Resilience Amidst Crisis: Restoring Power and Hope

Kyiv's Resilience Amidst Crisis: Restoring Power and Hope

 Global
3
Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Enforcement Controversy

Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Enforcement Controversy

 United States
4
Intrigue on Wall Street: Trump, the Fed, and Geopolitical Tensions

Intrigue on Wall Street: Trump, the Fed, and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026