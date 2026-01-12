UK to Criminalize Creation of Non-consensual Intimate Images
The UK government will introduce a law this week criminalizing the creation of non-consensual intimate images. Technology minister Liz Kendall announced the legislation following an Ofcom investigation into Elon Musk's platform, X, emphasizing the illegality of tools designed to produce such images.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:25 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK is set to implement a law criminalizing the production of non-consensual intimate images this week. Technology Minister Liz Kendall revealed the legislative move in parliament on Monday, which coincides with Ofcom's investigation into Elon Musk's platform, X.
Kendall highlighted the law's impact, making it illegal for companies to offer tools designed to create such images, addressing a critical privacy issue in the digital age.
The measure aims to strengthen digital safety across platforms and is part of a broader effort to regulate tech companies' operations concerning privacy and consent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- law
- non-consensual
- images
- technology
- Elon Musk
- Ofcom
- privacy
- Kendall
- X platform
ALSO READ
UK Investigates Elon Musk's X: Grok AI Deepfake Scandal
Ofcom Probes X Over Grok AI's Controversial Content: A Tipping Point for Online Safety
Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy
Ofcom Launches Probe into Elon Musk's X Over Deepfake Scandal
India's Leap: From Technology Adoption to Leadership