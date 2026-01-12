UK to Criminalize Creation of Non-consensual Intimate Images

The UK is set to implement a law criminalizing the production of non-consensual intimate images this week. Technology Minister Liz Kendall revealed the legislative move in parliament on Monday, which coincides with Ofcom's investigation into Elon Musk's platform, X.

Kendall highlighted the law's impact, making it illegal for companies to offer tools designed to create such images, addressing a critical privacy issue in the digital age.

The measure aims to strengthen digital safety across platforms and is part of a broader effort to regulate tech companies' operations concerning privacy and consent.

