Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Confronts TCS Over Mass Layoffs

Karnataka's Labour Minister Santosh Lad has questioned Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) regarding a recent large-scale layoff of 12,000 employees. The state government is concerned about TCS's compliance with labour laws and has denied requests to extend working hours. Union groups have filed legal complaints against TCS for alleged violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:51 IST
Karnataka Minister Confronts TCS Over Mass Layoffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad has raised concerns over Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) decision to lay off 12,000 employees. Speaking to reporters, Lad mentioned that TCS officials were summoned for a consultation to explain the mass job cuts.

Lad emphasized that while sunrise industries like TCS are exempt from certain labour laws, they must adhere to conditions. He also pointed out that the proposed layoffs involve a significant portion of TCS's global workforce, mainly targeting middle and senior grades.

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) expressed strong objections to the layoffs, filing a complaint against TCS for violating labour statutes. Lad also rejected industry requests to extend working hours to 10, citing traffic issues and the necessity of employee consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025