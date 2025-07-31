Karnataka Minister Confronts TCS Over Mass Layoffs

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad has raised concerns over Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) decision to lay off 12,000 employees. Speaking to reporters, Lad mentioned that TCS officials were summoned for a consultation to explain the mass job cuts.

Lad emphasized that while sunrise industries like TCS are exempt from certain labour laws, they must adhere to conditions. He also pointed out that the proposed layoffs involve a significant portion of TCS's global workforce, mainly targeting middle and senior grades.

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) expressed strong objections to the layoffs, filing a complaint against TCS for violating labour statutes. Lad also rejected industry requests to extend working hours to 10, citing traffic issues and the necessity of employee consent.

