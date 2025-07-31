Left Menu

Wave of Federal Employee Buyouts in Trump Era Sparks Workforce Slimming

Approximately 154,000 federal employees accepted buyout offers under a program initiated by Elon Musk in collaboration with the Trump administration. This move is part of a strategic plan to reduce the federal workforce, resulting in significant resignations from key departments like Agriculture, Energy, and IRS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:34 IST
In a sweeping move to reduce the size of the federal workforce, around 154,000 federal employees have taken buyout offers set in motion by the Trump administration and billionaire Elon Musk. The initiative, launched earlier this year, aims to cut back government spending by trimming staff numbers across various departments such as Agriculture, Energy, and the IRS.

This program, reportedly dubbed "Fork in the Road" in an email to employees, encourages resignations with financial incentives that include continued payment for several months post-resignation. The Washington Post first reported on this, noting that by year's end, those accepting buyouts would be officially removed from the federal payroll.

Experts note the turnover rate, at 6.7%, is somewhat typical historically but unusually significant in today's climate of substantial governmental restructuring. Further staff reductions are anticipated, as Cabinet officials have assured more cuts, reflecting a trend towards diminishing federal employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

