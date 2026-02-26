Bengaluru GAFX 2026: Revolutionizing Creative Tech through AI and Innovation
The Karnataka government and Bangalore Animation Industry are hosting Bengaluru GAFX 2026, a major AVGC-XR conference, bringing together global creatives, studios, and technologists. The event highlights will include exclusive showcases of notable projects, exploring AI's impact on the industry. The theme 'Evolution Reloaded' focuses on innovation and original IP creation.
The Karnataka government, in collaboration with the Association of Bangalore Animation Industry, is set to host the seventh edition of Bengaluru GAFX 2026, a prominent AVGC-XR conference, starting February 27.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and actor Sudeepa Sanjeev will inaugurate the three-day event. It aims to unite creators, studios, technologists, investors, and policymakers from around the world, reinforcing Karnataka as a leading hub in the creative tech ecosystem.
A highlight will be an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at 'Kantara: Chapter 1', along with insights into DNEG Animation's 'Cardboard' and ILM's 'The Lost Bus'. The event, themed 'Evolution Reloaded', emphasizes how AI and real-time systems are reshaping the industry, transitioning Karnataka from a services powerhouse to a hub for original IP and immersive storytelling.
