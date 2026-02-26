Bengaluru GAFX 2026: Revolutionizing Creative Tech through AI and Innovation

The Karnataka government, in collaboration with the Association of Bangalore Animation Industry, is set to host the seventh edition of Bengaluru GAFX 2026, a prominent AVGC-XR conference, starting February 27.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and actor Sudeepa Sanjeev will inaugurate the three-day event. It aims to unite creators, studios, technologists, investors, and policymakers from around the world, reinforcing Karnataka as a leading hub in the creative tech ecosystem.

A highlight will be an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at 'Kantara: Chapter 1', along with insights into DNEG Animation's 'Cardboard' and ILM's 'The Lost Bus'. The event, themed 'Evolution Reloaded', emphasizes how AI and real-time systems are reshaping the industry, transitioning Karnataka from a services powerhouse to a hub for original IP and immersive storytelling.

