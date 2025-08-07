Schneider Electric Reports Dip in Quarterly Profit Amid Rising Expenses

Schneider Electric Infrastructure has reported a significant decline in its net profit for the June quarter, revealing a nearly 15% decrease to Rs 41.24 crore compared to the previous year.

The company's financial statement indicates that despite an increase in total revenue to Rs 625.93 crore, the overall profit was affected by rising expenses.

In the April-June quarter, expenses surged to Rs 570.04 crore, impacting the net profit margin, as stated in the regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)