Yezdi Nagporewalla Re-appointed as CEO of KPMG India

Yezdi Nagporewalla has been re-appointed as the CEO of KPMG India for another three-year term starting February 2027. This move highlights the firm’s commitment to continuity and a focused market approach amid rapid industry changes. Nagporewalla plans to enhance client focus and integrate innovative strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:29 IST
KPMG in India has announced the re-appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla as Chief Executive Officer for a new three-year term commencing February 2027. The decision, revealed on Thursday, demonstrates the India Board's and partners' confidence in Nagporewalla's ability to guide the firm through a rapidly evolving market landscape.

The extension, effective immediately after the expiration of his current term, underscores KPMG India's dedication to continuity and an enhanced market focus. Ajay Mehra, Non-Executive Chairman at KPMG India, praised Nagporewalla's leadership over the past three years, particularly his success in maintaining and strengthening client and employee relations.

Nagporewalla expressed his commitment to further sharpening the firm's client-centric strategies, integrating new innovative approaches, deepening expertise, and enhancing organizational culture, all with the aim of unlocking greater value for clients, as he embarks on his second tenure.

