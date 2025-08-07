Inflation Worries Cause Uncertainty in British Rate Cuts

The British bond market experienced an uptick in yields, driving the pound higher after the Bank of England reduced interest rates amid heightened inflation concerns. The BoE's decision was closely contested, with four out of nine policymakers choosing to retain the current rates, reflecting inflation apprehensions.

As Britain's labor market weakens and inflation rises, the BoE's updated projections see headline CPI reaching 4% soon. The divided vote signaled a prioritization of inflation control over further rate cuts, challenging market expectations. Yields on government bonds increased, with the 2-year yield climbing to 3.88%.

Despite Governor Andrew Bailey's perspective of a downward rate trajectory, uncertainty prevails. A stronger pound followed the decision, with sterling rising against the dollar and euro. Investors reassess positions on the British currency as less BoE easing poses adverse effects on stocks.

