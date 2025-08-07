Left Menu

Inflation Worries Cause Uncertainty in British Rate Cuts

British bond yields rose as inflation concerns led the Bank of England to reduce the extent of anticipated rate cuts. Despite inflation peaking and job market fragility, a divided vote within the BoE marked its cautious approach. Investors now face uncertainty in Britain's monetary policy direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:33 IST
Inflation Worries Cause Uncertainty in British Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British bond market experienced an uptick in yields, driving the pound higher after the Bank of England reduced interest rates amid heightened inflation concerns. The BoE's decision was closely contested, with four out of nine policymakers choosing to retain the current rates, reflecting inflation apprehensions.

As Britain's labor market weakens and inflation rises, the BoE's updated projections see headline CPI reaching 4% soon. The divided vote signaled a prioritization of inflation control over further rate cuts, challenging market expectations. Yields on government bonds increased, with the 2-year yield climbing to 3.88%.

Despite Governor Andrew Bailey's perspective of a downward rate trajectory, uncertainty prevails. A stronger pound followed the decision, with sterling rising against the dollar and euro. Investors reassess positions on the British currency as less BoE easing poses adverse effects on stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025