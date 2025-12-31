India's Bold Stand Against Terror: Operation Sindoor Unveiled

In a defining year for India's military and strategic direction, the nation has taken a resolute stance against terrorism, particularly following the Pahalgam attack from Pakistan, underlining a transformational phase in its defense posture. The response came in the form of Operation Sindoor, a meticulously planned and executed counter-terrorism mission.

Operation Sindoor was executed on May 7, focusing on dismantling terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation marked a significant shift in India's strategy, from surgical retaliation to a doctrine of deterrence, highlighting its capability to deliver forceful responses to acts of terror.

Retired Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon emphasized Air Defence's pivotal role in modern warfare, citing the operation as a response to enduring regional challenges, including Pakistan's persistent support of cross-border terrorism. He stressed that any future aggression would trigger an even more comprehensive response across military, economic, and diplomatic domains.

The operation's success also underscored India's technological advancements and indigenous capabilities, demonstrated through its effective use of the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS). The mission utilized a blend of advanced drone technology, electronic warfare, and air defenses to hold off regional threats while minimizing collateral damage.

Former High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria highlighted Operation Sindoor's uniqueness in addressing cross-border terrorism with full-spectrum military, diplomatic, and informational strategies. This comprehensive approach emphasized India's evolving doctrine of 'Integrated Deterrence', blending pre-emptive diplomacy, economic leverage, and controlled military readiness.

