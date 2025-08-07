Gautam Adani Envisions India as $25 Trillion Powerhouse by 2050

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has laid out an ambitious vision for India's economic future, predicting it will evolve into a $25 trillion powerhouse by the year 2050. In his address at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, Adani expressed optimism about the country's economic prospects.

He reflected on his own journey, recounting the challenges of establishing Mundra Port, the largest private port in India, which became the first to handle over 200 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2024-25. Adani shared how skeptics doubted the feasibility of such projects, yet they became milestones under his leadership.

In a significant move towards urban renewal, Adani discussed the Dharavi Redevelopment Project aimed at transforming Mumbai's largest slum. He emphasized that such initiatives are about restoring dignity to those who helped build the city, fostering an environment conducive to a higher quality of life.