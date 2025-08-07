Left Menu

Gautam Adani Envisions India as $25 Trillion Powerhouse by 2050

Gautam Adani, addressing students at IIM Lucknow, envisions India as a $25 trillion economy by 2050. He shared insights from his business journey, including the development of Mundra Port and the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, emphasizing the importance of leadership and embracing challenges to pave new pathways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:14 IST
Gautam Adani Envisions India as $25 Trillion Powerhouse by 2050
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has laid out an ambitious vision for India's economic future, predicting it will evolve into a $25 trillion powerhouse by the year 2050. In his address at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, Adani expressed optimism about the country's economic prospects.

He reflected on his own journey, recounting the challenges of establishing Mundra Port, the largest private port in India, which became the first to handle over 200 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2024-25. Adani shared how skeptics doubted the feasibility of such projects, yet they became milestones under his leadership.

In a significant move towards urban renewal, Adani discussed the Dharavi Redevelopment Project aimed at transforming Mumbai's largest slum. He emphasized that such initiatives are about restoring dignity to those who helped build the city, fostering an environment conducive to a higher quality of life.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025