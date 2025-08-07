R R Kabel Targets Billion-Dollar Revenue Amidst Industry Giants

R R Kabel, a prominent wires and cables manufacturer, is setting its sights on an ambitious 18% year-on-year growth, with hopes of joining the billion-dollar revenue club this fiscal, Executive Director Rajesh Kabra announced on Thursday.

The company remains undeterred by the entry of industry giants such as the Aditya Birla Group's UltraTech Cements and the Adani Group's Kutch Copper Ltd. R R Kabel plans to bolster its domestic sales and expand its market reach into Africa and Europe, following its acquisition of Luminous Power's home electrical business in April 2022.

Kabra emphasized the company's long-term optimistic outlook for the wires and cables segment, highlighting consumer awareness and the complex nature of the industry that accommodates a variety of products. The firm has introduced a new line of next-generation wire solutions designed to meet evolving consumer demands and future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)