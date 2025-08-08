Left Menu

India Greenlights Rs. 4,200 Crore MERITE Scheme to Elevate Technical Education

The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, approved the MERITE scheme aimed at enhancing technical education quality in India. With a Rs. 4,200 crore budget, the initiative focuses on improving academic and employability standards across 275 institutions, including engineering colleges and polytechnics, from 2025 to 2030.

In a significant move to bolster the quality of technical education, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has granted approval for the 'Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education' (MERITE) scheme. This ambitious initiative boasts a budget of Rs. 4,200 crore, half of which will be sourced through a World Bank loan. According to a Cabinet press release, the scheme aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, envisioning a transformative impact on technical education.

Targeting 275 government and government-aided technical institutions, MERITE aims to elevate academic quality and employability by 2030. The program encompasses 175 engineering colleges and 100 polytechnics, with plans to introduce digitalisation strategies and develop multidisciplinary program guidelines. Additionally, the scheme seeks to enhance student learning and foster an environment conducive to research and innovation.

Addressing key challenges like uneven quality and outdated governance, the scheme will support around 7.5 lakh students nationwide. Institutions participating in the initiative include National Institutes of Technology (NITs), state engineering colleges, polytechnics, and affiliating technical universities. The program also enlists the expertise of IITs, IIMs, and regulatory bodies like AICTE and NBA to shape its implementation. By aligning course content with industry needs and promoting internships, the scheme aims to improve job placement rates for engineering and polytechnic graduates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

