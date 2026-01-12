Controversy Surrounds Trump's Portrait at Smithsonian

The portrait of President Donald Trump at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery has stirred controversy after references to his impeachments were removed. The alterations in Trump's display have sparked discussions about how the museum portrays American history, amid claims of bias.

The White House has not clarified if it prompted these changes, and the Smithsonian has remained tight-lipped in response to inquiries. However, in August, Trump initiated a directive for the museum to realign exhibits ahead of the 250th Independence anniversary, emphasizing American exceptionalism over divisive narratives.

Experts and supporters of Trump contend that his depiction should include his achievements, such as Supreme Court nominations and COVID-19 vaccine developments, but omitted mentions of his impeachment. Meanwhile, critiques point to Trump's efforts to shape historical records, as evident in his authorized changes at the museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)