Saudi Arabia Strongly Denounces Israel's Gaza Actions

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned efforts by Israel to assume control over Gaza. The foreign ministry's statement criticized the Israeli occupation for ongoing acts of aggression and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians, calling these actions unacceptable.

Saudi Arabia has issued a strong condemnation against any Israeli actions aimed at taking control of Gaza. The kingdom's foreign ministry released a statement on Friday expressing its position.

In the statement, Saudi Arabia categorically denounced the continued actions of the Israeli occupation authorities. The kingdom accused Israel of starving the Palestinian population and engaging in brutal practices of ethnic cleansing.

The kingdom reiterated its support for the Palestinian people, condemning Israel's actions as crimes against humanity and a violation of human rights.

