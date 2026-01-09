Controversy and Condemnation: Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Interference in ED Raids
The BJP criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly interfering with an ED raid linked to coal smuggling, accusing her of attempting to obstruct justice. The party claims her actions undermine legal procedures and governance, and calls for her to be charged with penal offenses.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the conduct of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of intimidation and obstruction during Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at a private consultancy firm. The BJP alleges that her actions suggest an attempt to conceal sensitive information that could implicate her and her party in a money laundering case connected to coal smuggling.
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the press at the BJP's headquarters, calling for Banerjee to be charged as an accused for attempting to interfere with the ED's investigation by allegedly 'snatching away' documents during the operation. According to Prasad, there were 'suspicious circumstances' surrounding Banerjee's conduct, which he described as 'barbaric.'
Prasad further alleged that Banerjee, with the assistance of state police officers, entered the premises of the consultancy firm during the raid and forcefully removed essential documents and electronic devices. The BJP insists that her conduct was 'unethical, irresponsible, and unconstitutional,' severely hampering the democratic process and governance. The Enforcement Directorate also accused Banerjee of forcibly taking critical evidence, escalating the controversy.
