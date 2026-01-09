Left Menu

Censor Board Controversy: Tamil Nadu CM's Condemnation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes the BJP-led Union government, alleging misuse of the Censor Board as a tool against opposition, amidst a controversy involving the film Jana Nayagan being referred for review just before its release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:40 IST
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has openly criticized the Union government, led by the BJP, accusing it of using the Censor Board as a political weapon. This comes after the film Jana Nayagan, featuring the actor and politician Vijay, was referred to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) review committee only days before its scheduled release.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Stalin expressed strong disapproval, without mentioning Jana Nayagan directly, suggesting that the Censor Board is being wielded like other central agencies such as the CBI, ED, and IT, as tools for political maneuvering by the central government.

This allegation adds another layer to the ongoing debate about the influence of politics in the functioning of cultural vetting bodies like the CBFC, raising concerns about artistic freedom and the autonomy of cinema in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

