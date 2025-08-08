Left Menu

Jharkhand Business Bodies Protest Against US Tariffs

The Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) raises concerns over new US tariffs imposed on Indian goods, urging central government intervention for relief measures. The local business community fears increased costs and reduced competitiveness, promoting domestic products in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:07 IST
The Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) called for urgent intervention from the central government in response to the United States' newly imposed tariffs on Indian goods. The increased tariffs, enacted by the Trump administration, are causing significant concern among local businesses.

FJCCI general secretary Aditya Malhotra highlighted the atmosphere of uncertainty created by the 50% cumulative tax rate on Indian imports prompted by penalties related to India's purchase of Russian oil. This policy shift, he argued, directly impacts various industries in Jharkhand.

In protest, Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) launched a poster campaign led by president Vijay Anand Moonka, advocating for a boycott of American products and pushing for the use of domestic 'Swadeshi' goods as a strategy to counterbalance the economic strain.

