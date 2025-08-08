Angad Cheema Triumphs at Coal India Open 2025 PGTI Season Opener

Angad Cheema emerged victorious at the Coal India Open 2025, securing the win with a composed 2-under 70 in the final round, culminating in a 13-under 275 overall score. This victory marked the beginning of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) season, held in Ahmedabad.

Cheema led the tournament from start to finish, overcoming intense pressure from leading competitors. Despite a spirited challenge from Amardeep Malik, who set a brisk early pace, Cheema held his nerve as Malik finished with a 73, securing second place at 9-under 279, four shots adrift. The contest for third was closely fought, with Shaurya Bhattacharya and Udayan Mane tying at 7-under 281, after rounds of 70 and 71, respectively. Yuvraj Sandhu consistently performed, claiming fifth place at 6-under.

Significant leaderboard shifts saw Karandeep Kochhar and Arjun Prasad tumble due to difficult final rounds, while Ravi Kumar jumped nine places with a joint-best 69, tying for eighth with Om Prakash Chouhan at 2-under. The event, backed by Coal India celebrating its 50th anniversary, marked a vibrant start to the PGTI 2025 season under President Kapil Dev and CEO Amandeep Singh Johl, showing strong corporate engagement from brands like Amul, Campa, and Rolex in support of Indian golf's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)