Cummins India Achieves Record Profit Amid Strong Market Demand

Cummins India reported a 40% increase in profit after tax to Rs 589 crore for the June quarter. Sales rose 26% to Rs 2,859 crore, aided by steady market demand and efficient order execution. The company remains optimistic about continued growth despite economic uncertainties.

Power solutions provider Cummins India has announced an impressive 40% jump in profit after tax, reaching Rs 589 crore for the June quarter.

The company has witnessed a substantial increase in total sales, which climbed 26% year-on-year to Rs 2,859 crore. Domestic sales hit Rs 2,336 crore, while exports also rose significantly to Rs 523 crore.

Managing Director Shveta Arya expressed confidence in further growth, citing strong market demand and a stable economic environment, bolstered by government infrastructure initiatives and favorable interest rates.

