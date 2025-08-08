Air India Embarks on Major Fleet Overhaul

Amid heightened scrutiny following a tragic crash, Air India is taking decisive steps to enhance the reliability of its aircraft fleet.

In a recent townhall, CEO Campbell Wilson addressed employees, outlining the airline's strategy of collaborating with Singapore Airlines on best industry practices and retrofitting legacy planes. The crash of a Boeing 787-8 that resulted in 260 fatalities has prompted the Tata Group-owned carrier to accelerate efforts to stabilize operations. As part of the overhaul, Air India is retrofitting its 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s, with the first expected back by December, and aims to complete retrofits by mid-2027.

Similarly, the retrofit of the A320 neo fleet will conclude by September 2025. Enhancements include new seat configurations and operational improvements. The airline's Net Promoter Score, a key customer satisfaction indicator, showed recovery in July after previous disruptions. The initiative represents a $400 million investment in both narrow and wide-body aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)