India's Path to Energy Independence: Balancing Imports with Domestic Production

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, emphasized on Friday the significant progress India has made in the areas of clean energy and domestic fuel production. However, he acknowledged the nation's persistent dependence on energy imports to satisfy its burgeoning demands. 'We currently have 113 compressed biogas (CBG) plants in operation, with another 73 under construction,' he noted, referring to advancements in bioenergy and natural gas.

Minister Puri, speaking at the Pioneer Biofuels 360 Summit in the national capital, also praised the increase in CNG-compatible vehicle models as a testament to India's success. India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution network was highlighted as another achievement in expanding energy access. 'We have 33.5 crore LPG connections, including 10.5 crore under the Ujjwala Yojana, yet still import about 60 per cent of our LPG,' Puri said.

Despite acknowledging this import dependency, the minister reaffirmed India's commitment to enhancing domestic production. 'Our refineries are going to produce more, and we are expanding our exploration and production activities. Our natural gas production is increasing annually by 18 per cent, yet we still import around 50 per cent of it,' he explained. Minister Puri emphasized the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, stating that while the journey to self-sufficiency continues, importing and diversifying import sources remain vital as India is the world's third-largest energy consumer.

