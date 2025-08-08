Left Menu

Tragic Collision on NH-19: One Killed, Several Injured

A high-speed collision between two buses on NH-19 in Etawah district resulted in the death of conductor Durgesh Kumar and severe injuries to the driver Rohit. The accident disrupted traffic, requiring police intervention to clear the highway. Several passengers were injured and transfers were arranged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:43 IST
Tragic Collision on NH-19: One Killed, Several Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded on NH-19 in Etawah district, where two interstate buses collided, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. The fatal collision claimed the life of conductor Durgesh Kumar from Bhadeikh village in Jalaun.

Police reports indicated that the accident occurred when a bus traveling from Delhi to Kanpur stopped to drop passengers at Mahewa and was struck from behind by another bus speeding toward Jalaun. The impact was so powerful that it shattered the windshield of the Jalaun-bound bus and ejected its driver, Rohit, onto the road, causing him serious injuries.

Authorities promptly arrived at the scene, sending Kumar's body for a post-mortem while utilizing a crane to remove the wreckage and restore traffic flow on the busy highway. Passengers from the damaged buses were transferred to other vehicles to proceed with their journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025