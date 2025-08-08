Tragic Collision on NH-19: One Killed, Several Injured

A tragic accident unfolded on NH-19 in Etawah district, where two interstate buses collided, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. The fatal collision claimed the life of conductor Durgesh Kumar from Bhadeikh village in Jalaun.

Police reports indicated that the accident occurred when a bus traveling from Delhi to Kanpur stopped to drop passengers at Mahewa and was struck from behind by another bus speeding toward Jalaun. The impact was so powerful that it shattered the windshield of the Jalaun-bound bus and ejected its driver, Rohit, onto the road, causing him serious injuries.

Authorities promptly arrived at the scene, sending Kumar's body for a post-mortem while utilizing a crane to remove the wreckage and restore traffic flow on the busy highway. Passengers from the damaged buses were transferred to other vehicles to proceed with their journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)