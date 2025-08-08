Left Menu

Tata Motors Faces Turbulent Quarter Amid Declining Profits

In a challenging first quarter, Tata Motors reported a significant profit decline, attributed to decreased volumes across segments and the impact of new US tariffs on JLR operations. Despite these hurdles, the company remains focused on revitalizing its performance through strategic moves and emerging trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors reported a notable 62.2% decline in consolidated net profit during the June quarter. The dip, amounting to Rs 4,003 crore, resulted from lower volumes across all its business segments and the adverse impact on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) profits due to new US tariffs.

Revenues amounted to Rs 1,04,407 crore, almost unchanged from the previous year's Rs 1,07,102 crore. Despite adverse conditions, including a luxury tax imposed by China on imported vehicles, Tata Motors plans strategic maneuvers to counterbalance the challenges in key markets like the US and China.

The company remains optimistic about future quarters, anticipating positive outcomes from the UK-US trade agreement and focusing on developing next-generation vehicles, including electric models. Tata Motors plans for progressive growth driven by new vehicle launches and anticipated infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

