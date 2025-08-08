Left Menu

Sanctions Clip Wings of Russian Aviation Industry

Western sanctions have significantly impacted Russia's aviation industry, drastically reducing aircraft production due to a lack of foreign components and technology. The nation struggles with high interest rates, industrial slowdowns, and reliance on complex supply chains, prompting creative solutions like engaging Central Asian airlines for domestic routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:51 IST
Sanctions Clip Wings of Russian Aviation Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's aviation industry is grappling under the weight of Western sanctions, delivering only one of 15 planned commercial jets in 2023. Data from Swiss intelligence provider ch-aviation highlights how dependency on foreign-made aircraft parts has stalled production.

Industry insiders point to a lack of local technological infrastructure and skilled engineers as significant hurdles. The aviation sector forms a crucial part of Russia's broader industrial decline, which saw factory output shrink at its most rapid pace since March 2022. Dmitry Polevoy of Astra Asset Management noted the industry's troubling proximity to recession due to tight monetary policies.

Despite these challenges, Russia continues to rely on third-party imports through nations like Turkey, China, and the UAE, even as parts come from major Western manufacturers. The scarcity of aircraft has also caused ticket prices to rise, impacting consumers throughout 2023 and 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025