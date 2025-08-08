Tragic Highway Accident in Nashik: Student Killed, 11 Injured amid Protests

A tragic accident in Nashik's Chandwad taluka saw a student lose their life and 11 others sustain injuries when a tomato-laden tempo struck them along the Mumbai-Agra highway. The incident unfolded at Sogras Phata around 5:30 pm, leaving the community in shock.

The tempo driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle en route to Pimaplgaon. Among the injured is the mother of a student, highlighting the personal toll of this accident. Medical personnel have described some victims' conditions as serious, prompting immediate hospitalization.

The accident drew a swift response from local officials. State school education minister Dadaji Bhuse, who was nearby, participated in relief efforts and visited the injured. Chandwad MLA Rahul Aher also inspected the site. Protests erupted over the dangerous highway stretch, leading to a temporary road blockade, which police resolved by engaging with the protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)