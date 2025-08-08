Delhi Gears Up for Traffic Surge Amid Raksha Bandhan Festivities

The Delhi Traffic Police has alerted commuters about a potential traffic surge this weekend due to the Raksha Bandhan festival. An advisory issued anticipates significant outbound movement from the capital, predominantly on major highways.

High vehicular volumes are expected on National Highway-44 and the Singhu border, with many travelers headed towards Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh. As traffic congestion looms, authorities recommend using alternate routes.

To alleviate the pressure on roadways, officials suggest using public transportation, including the Delhi Metro, for seamless travel. Planning ahead is advised to ensure a hassle-free journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)