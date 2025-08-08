Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Traffic Surge Amid Raksha Bandhan Festivities

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory anticipating heavy congestion due to the Raksha Bandhan festival coinciding with the weekend. Commuters are expected to head out of the capital via major highways. Alternate routes and public transportation options are recommended to avoid traffic snarls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:44 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Traffic Surge Amid Raksha Bandhan Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police has alerted commuters about a potential traffic surge this weekend due to the Raksha Bandhan festival. An advisory issued anticipates significant outbound movement from the capital, predominantly on major highways.

High vehicular volumes are expected on National Highway-44 and the Singhu border, with many travelers headed towards Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh. As traffic congestion looms, authorities recommend using alternate routes.

To alleviate the pressure on roadways, officials suggest using public transportation, including the Delhi Metro, for seamless travel. Planning ahead is advised to ensure a hassle-free journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025