Delhi Gears Up for Traffic Surge Amid Raksha Bandhan Festivities
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory anticipating heavy congestion due to the Raksha Bandhan festival coinciding with the weekend. Commuters are expected to head out of the capital via major highways. Alternate routes and public transportation options are recommended to avoid traffic snarls.
The Delhi Traffic Police has alerted commuters about a potential traffic surge this weekend due to the Raksha Bandhan festival. An advisory issued anticipates significant outbound movement from the capital, predominantly on major highways.
High vehicular volumes are expected on National Highway-44 and the Singhu border, with many travelers headed towards Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh. As traffic congestion looms, authorities recommend using alternate routes.
To alleviate the pressure on roadways, officials suggest using public transportation, including the Delhi Metro, for seamless travel. Planning ahead is advised to ensure a hassle-free journey.
