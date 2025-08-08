Left Menu

Tragic Granite Truck Overturns, Claims Lives in Rajasthan

A truck loaded with granite stones overturned in Rajasthan, resulting in the deaths of three laborers and injuries to five others. The accident took place in the Sadar police station area while en route to Gujarat. The deceased were identified as Anil, Kailash, and Ajay.

A tragic accident in Rajasthan's Banswara district has claimed the lives of three laborers and left five others injured. The incident occurred when a truck, heavily laden with granite stones, overturned in the Sadar police station area on Friday, police confirmed.

The vehicle was headed to Gujarat when it overturned, resulting in the fatal accident. Eight laborers were reportedly sitting atop the granite stones at the time of the incident. The three deceased individuals have been identified by authorities as Anil, Kailash, and Ajay.

The bodies have been stored in a hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examinations, and police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

