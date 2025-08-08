Left Menu

High-Speed Rail Progress: Inside India's Bullet Train Ambitious Journey

The Bullet Train project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad is a complex, technology-centric venture expected to be completed by December 2029. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has provided updates in Parliament, detailing advancements, challenges, and the impact of the project, including job creation and infrastructural developments across states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:57 IST
High-Speed Rail Progress: Inside India's Bullet Train Ambitious Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bullet train project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad is a major infrastructure undertaking that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has described as technologically intensive. The project's tentative completion date is set for December 2029, with crucial civil and electrical works currently underway.

In recent updates presented in Parliament, Vaishnaw highlighted significant milestones in the project's execution. These include acquiring all required land, awarding the majority of civil contracts, and advancing on key structural components like station foundations and river bridges. The initiative is being developed with support from the Japanese government.

Apart from its technical and logistic complexities, the project has generated employment opportunities and is monitored at various administrative levels to expedite progress. Despite challenges, the bullet train promises to transform high-speed connectivity in the region between Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other territories it traverses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025