Puravankara Ltd Expands Footprint with Major Bengaluru Land Acquisition

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has made a significant move by acquiring a 53.5-acre land parcel in Bengaluru, valued at Rs 4,800 crore. The acquisition aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its presence in strategic micro-markets.

The land, located in Anekal Taluk, presents a saleable area of 6.4 million sq ft. According to the company's regulatory filing on Tuesday, this development is set to contribute significantly to their impressive growth trajectory.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Ltd, expressed confidence that this latest acquisition will systematically add quality developable land to their portfolio. As a prominent real estate developer in India, the firm continues to expand, with 93 completed projects covering 55 million sq ft across nine cities as of September 30, 2025.

