Puravankara Ltd Expands Footprint with Major Bengaluru Land Acquisition

Puravankara Ltd acquires a 53.5-acre land parcel in Bengaluru, aiming to develop a housing project valued at Rs 4,800 crore. Situated in Anekal Taluk, the site offers 6.4 million sq ft of saleable area. Puravankara continues to expand strategically across key markets, underlining its position as a leading real estate developer in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has made a significant move by acquiring a 53.5-acre land parcel in Bengaluru, valued at Rs 4,800 crore. The acquisition aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its presence in strategic micro-markets.

The land, located in Anekal Taluk, presents a saleable area of 6.4 million sq ft. According to the company's regulatory filing on Tuesday, this development is set to contribute significantly to their impressive growth trajectory.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Ltd, expressed confidence that this latest acquisition will systematically add quality developable land to their portfolio. As a prominent real estate developer in India, the firm continues to expand, with 93 completed projects covering 55 million sq ft across nine cities as of September 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

