Union Cabinet approves Delhi Metro expansion project worth Rs 12,015 crore: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
