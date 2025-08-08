Left Menu

Air India Raises Retirement Age Amid Integration with Vistara

Air India has decided to increase the retirement age for pilots to 65 and for non-flying staff to 60, aligning with former Vistara policies. This change was announced by CEO Campbell Wilson during a recent townhall. The decision comes amid staff resignations and operational integration challenges with Vistara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:46 IST
Air India Raises Retirement Age Amid Integration with Vistara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to align workforce policies with its merged entity, Air India plans to extend the retirement age for its pilots to 65 years, while non-flying staff will see an increase to 60 years. This development, confirmed by sources on Friday, marks a significant shift from the current retirement threshold of 58 years.

The decision, addressing a longstanding disparity following the merger with Vistara, was unveiled by Air India's CEO and MD Campbell Wilson during a townhall meeting. While the airline refrains from making an official comment, the move is seen as a response to internal disputes over differing retirement ages at the merged entity.

Tata Group-owned Air India's employment policy update comes amidst a backdrop of resignations from pilots and cabin crew members, reflecting broader industry trends. The changes also coincide with aviation authority DGCA's maximum permissible retirement age, aiming to stabilize and retain experienced workforce as the airline navigates its integration process with Vistara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025