Air India Raises Retirement Age Amid Integration with Vistara

In a strategic move to align workforce policies with its merged entity, Air India plans to extend the retirement age for its pilots to 65 years, while non-flying staff will see an increase to 60 years. This development, confirmed by sources on Friday, marks a significant shift from the current retirement threshold of 58 years.

The decision, addressing a longstanding disparity following the merger with Vistara, was unveiled by Air India's CEO and MD Campbell Wilson during a townhall meeting. While the airline refrains from making an official comment, the move is seen as a response to internal disputes over differing retirement ages at the merged entity.

Tata Group-owned Air India's employment policy update comes amidst a backdrop of resignations from pilots and cabin crew members, reflecting broader industry trends. The changes also coincide with aviation authority DGCA's maximum permissible retirement age, aiming to stabilize and retain experienced workforce as the airline navigates its integration process with Vistara.

(With inputs from agencies.)