Maharashtra Unveils Exclusive Grain-Based Liquor to Boost Revenue

Maharashtra has approved the production of grain-based liquor to increase revenue by Rs 3,000 crore. The new Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML) will only be produced in the state, alongside existing categories like Indian Made Liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor. This initiative aims to revitalize defunct liquor license units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

The Maharashtra government is set to boost its revenue by Rs 3,000 crore with a novel initiative—producing grain-based liquor. This effort includes revamping defunct potable liquor licensee units to operate at full capacity.

Under a newly issued government order, the state will introduce Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML), creating an exclusive brand distinct from Indian Made Liquor (IML) and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). This initiative stems from a committee report presented in April, spearheaded by then additional chief secretary Valsa Nair, approved by the cabinet on June 10.

MML will be crafted from grains, priced at Rs 148 for a 180 ml bottle, with an alcohol content of 42.8 percent. Aimed to balance the cost difference between country liquor and IMFL, MML stands as a unique product not manufactured in other states or under different liquor categories. The initiative revisits a similar 2007 effort halted by court intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

