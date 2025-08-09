Major Overhaul of Key Bhiwandi Roads in Maharashtra
A comprehensive repair project worth Rs 1,000 crore has commenced on two pivotal routes from Bhiwandi, along with urgent measures for the pothole-laden Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra. The initiative, spearheaded by District Collector Dr. Srikrishna Panchal, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce road casualties.
- Country:
- India
A major repair initiative valued at Rs 1,000 crore has been launched on two significant Bhiwandi routes, accompanied by immediate restoration efforts for Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra, according to senior officials.
District collector Dr. Srikrishna Panchal revealed that Rs 300 crore and Rs 700 crore have been allocated for the Bhiwandi-Chinchoti and Bhiwandi-Wada roads respectively, aiming to ease traffic issues and diminish accident rates.
These routes are crucial for both freight and passenger transport, underlining the importance of their current redevelopment as directed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to relevant departments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHAI Plans New Highway to Ease NCR Traffic Congestion
Marathi Cinema's Fight for Screens: Eknath Shinde to Meet Multiplex Giants
Delhi's Battle Against Traffic Congestion: A Call to Action
Political Chessboard: Eknath Shinde's Strategic Moves
Maharashtra's Digital Justice Revolution: Eknath Shinde Pushes for Civic Dashboards