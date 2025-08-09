Left Menu

Major Overhaul of Key Bhiwandi Roads in Maharashtra

A comprehensive repair project worth Rs 1,000 crore has commenced on two pivotal routes from Bhiwandi, along with urgent measures for the pothole-laden Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra. The initiative, spearheaded by District Collector Dr. Srikrishna Panchal, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce road casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:18 IST
Major Overhaul of Key Bhiwandi Roads in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major repair initiative valued at Rs 1,000 crore has been launched on two significant Bhiwandi routes, accompanied by immediate restoration efforts for Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra, according to senior officials.

District collector Dr. Srikrishna Panchal revealed that Rs 300 crore and Rs 700 crore have been allocated for the Bhiwandi-Chinchoti and Bhiwandi-Wada roads respectively, aiming to ease traffic issues and diminish accident rates.

These routes are crucial for both freight and passenger transport, underlining the importance of their current redevelopment as directed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to relevant departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025