Major Overhaul of Key Bhiwandi Roads in Maharashtra

A major repair initiative valued at Rs 1,000 crore has been launched on two significant Bhiwandi routes, accompanied by immediate restoration efforts for Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra, according to senior officials.

District collector Dr. Srikrishna Panchal revealed that Rs 300 crore and Rs 700 crore have been allocated for the Bhiwandi-Chinchoti and Bhiwandi-Wada roads respectively, aiming to ease traffic issues and diminish accident rates.

These routes are crucial for both freight and passenger transport, underlining the importance of their current redevelopment as directed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to relevant departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)