Left Menu

Railways Rolls Out Festive Fare Reduction

The Indian Railway Ministry has announced a scheme for a 20% discount on passenger tickets booked between October 13-26 and return from November 17 to December 1. The discount, starting on August 14, excludes flexi fare trains and mandates bookings for both onward and return journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:50 IST
Railways Rolls Out Festive Fare Reduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railway Ministry unveiled a new scheme aimed at easing passenger travel during the festive season by providing a 20% discount on certain ticket bookings.

Effective from August 14, travelers booking between October 13-26, with a return in the period from November 17 to December 1, will enjoy the discount.

However, the offer excludes premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto, and applies only to confirmed return bookings on the same route and class.

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025