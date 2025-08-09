Railways Rolls Out Festive Fare Reduction

The Indian Railway Ministry unveiled a new scheme aimed at easing passenger travel during the festive season by providing a 20% discount on certain ticket bookings.

Effective from August 14, travelers booking between October 13-26, with a return in the period from November 17 to December 1, will enjoy the discount.

However, the offer excludes premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto, and applies only to confirmed return bookings on the same route and class.