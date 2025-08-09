Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Gaudham Yojana: Pioneering Livestock Safety and Rural Development

The Chhattisgarh government is launching 'Gaudham Yojana' to safeguard livestock, improve cattle breeds, and boost rural employment through organic farming and cow-based industries. The scheme targets economic stability in villages by offering income to cowherds and cattle attendants, with authorised organisations managing Gaudhams on government land.

The Chhattisgarh government is set to unveil the 'Gaudham Yojana', a comprehensive scheme designed to enhance livestock safety and breed improvement, while simultaneously fostering employment in rural communities through organic farming and cow-based industries, according to a government official.

This initiative aims to care for stray and abandoned cattle and provide a steady income source to cowherds and cattle attendants, enhancing economic stability and self-reliance in rural life. The Finance and Livestock Development Department has already approved the scheme's draft.

The initiative also addresses illegal cattle transportation and aims to cultivate fodder on designated lands. It encourages cow-based product training and production, which includes items like vermicompost and cow wood. Eligible organizations are invited to manage Gaudhams, which will initially be established along major national highways.

