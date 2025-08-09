First Freight Train Arrives in Kashmir Valley, Marking New Era of Economic Connectivity

The Kashmir Valley welcomed its first freight train on Saturday with the opening of the Anantnag goods shed, a crucial component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) initiative. The Northern Railway's new project aims to revolutionize logistics within the region.

A 21-wagon train, carrying cement from Rupnagar, Punjab, completed its 600 km journey to Anantnag in under 18 hours. This arrival signifies a pivotal advancement in integrating Kashmir into India's national freight network, enhancing transport options and economic opportunities in the Valley.

The Anantnag facility, operational daily from 6 am to 10 pm, is set to manage all goods except petroleum products. Expected benefits include reduced transportation costs, better market access for local products such as horticulture and handicrafts, and improved logistics during harsh winters. These changes promise to strengthen Kashmir's economic connections nationwide.