Left Menu

First Freight Train Arrives in Kashmir Valley, Marking New Era of Economic Connectivity

The first freight train has arrived in Kashmir Valley, reaching Anantnag goods shed as a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project. This development marks a significant step in connecting Kashmir to the national freight network, aiming to enhance economic activities and lower transport costs in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:24 IST
First Freight Train Arrives in Kashmir Valley, Marking New Era of Economic Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir Valley welcomed its first freight train on Saturday with the opening of the Anantnag goods shed, a crucial component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) initiative. The Northern Railway's new project aims to revolutionize logistics within the region.

A 21-wagon train, carrying cement from Rupnagar, Punjab, completed its 600 km journey to Anantnag in under 18 hours. This arrival signifies a pivotal advancement in integrating Kashmir into India's national freight network, enhancing transport options and economic opportunities in the Valley.

The Anantnag facility, operational daily from 6 am to 10 pm, is set to manage all goods except petroleum products. Expected benefits include reduced transportation costs, better market access for local products such as horticulture and handicrafts, and improved logistics during harsh winters. These changes promise to strengthen Kashmir's economic connections nationwide.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025