End of an Era: Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid
Real Madrid and head coach Xabi Alonso have mutually agreed to part ways. The club expressed its admiration for Alonso, acknowledging his legendary status and commitment to the club's values. Real Madrid emphasized that Alonso will forever have a place with the team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:51 IST
In a significant development, Real Madrid announced on Monday that head coach Xabi Alonso will be leaving the club following a mutual agreement.
The club emphasized Alonso's legendary status, stating he has always embodied the values of the club, garnering the love and admiration of fans.
Real Madrid has assured that Alonso will always have a home with them, reflecting on his contributions as a pivotal figure in the club's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)