Call for Independence: Revisiting Railway Accident Reporting Protocols

Experts urge the withdrawal of a CCRS circular requiring draft accident reports to be shared with the Chief Commissioner before public release. They argue that this directive infringes on the autonomy of the Commission of Railway Safety, a statutory body responsible for independent train accident investigations, as per the Railway Act, 1989.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Legal and railway experts are advocating for the withdrawal of a decade-old circular by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), which mandates commissioners to share draft inquiry reports on train accidents with the CCRS prior to the release of preliminary findings.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), responsible for independent investigations, is questioning the circular's accordance with the Railway Act, 1989. Dinesh Chand Deshwal, Northern Circle CRS, recently refused compliance, citing legal contradictions in the directive.

Experts argue that the CRS, being a statutory body, should retain full autonomy in conducting these inquiries. They suggest the circular should serve as an advisory guide rather than a binding mandate, upholding the independence essential for effective accident investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

