Uttarakhand Seeks Central Aid to Combat Human-Wildlife Conflict
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sought additional resources from the Union Environment Minister to address escalating human-wildlife conflicts. Highlighting ongoing efforts, Dhami emphasized the need for balance between safety and conservation. The Union Minister pledged central assistance, focusing on scientific management and technological solutions.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand is grappling with a rising human-wildlife conflict which has prompted its Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, to seek federal assistance from the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.
During a telephone conversation, Dhami laid out the growing incidents and the steps already undertaken by the state's forest department to mitigate these issues.
He called for additional resources, emphasizing the necessity for a balanced approach between human safety and wildlife protection. Yadav assured him of comprehensive support, focusing on scientific strategies and modern technological interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Court Addresses Environmental Concerns Over Road Expansion
ATP Tour Unveils Safeguarding Policy for Safer Tennis Environment
From Forest to Finance: The Digital Tokenization of China's Treasures
Union Environment Minister Seeks Rapid Action: Air Quality to Improve in Delhi-NCR
National Workshop Charts Roadmap to Strengthen Forest Rights of Tribals, OTFDs