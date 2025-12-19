Uttarakhand Seeks Central Aid to Combat Human-Wildlife Conflict

Uttarakhand is grappling with a rising human-wildlife conflict which has prompted its Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, to seek federal assistance from the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

During a telephone conversation, Dhami laid out the growing incidents and the steps already undertaken by the state's forest department to mitigate these issues.

He called for additional resources, emphasizing the necessity for a balanced approach between human safety and wildlife protection. Yadav assured him of comprehensive support, focusing on scientific strategies and modern technological interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)