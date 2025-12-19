Left Menu

TikTok's New Battlefield: The Lure of Child Soldiers in Colombia

Illegal armed groups in Colombia are exploiting TikTok to recruit child soldiers by portraying a glamorous lifestyle with cash, speedboats, and parties. Despite a 2016 peace deal, remnant factions lure minors with false promises, utilizing TikTok's algorithm to target vulnerable young users with war-themed content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:34 IST
TikTok's New Battlefield: The Lure of Child Soldiers in Colombia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok is emerging as a new recruiting ground for illegal armed groups in Colombia, offering an enticing facade of wealth and adventure to lure child soldiers. Videos depicting wads of cash, speedboats, and parties are part of a targeted strategy by guerrilla and paramilitary factions seeking to attract young fighters.

Despite a historic peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016, armed conflict continues. Groups like the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Gaitanist Army of Colombia (EGC) are actively using social media to recruit minors, with a report highlighting a surge in cases in recent years.

Experts warn that platforms like TikTok facilitate exposure to combat-related content, with users being drawn into private conversations with recruiters. While TikTok claims it lacks evidence of targeting minors, it is actively collaborating with authorities to combat this alarming trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025