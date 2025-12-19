TikTok's New Battlefield: The Lure of Child Soldiers in Colombia

TikTok is emerging as a new recruiting ground for illegal armed groups in Colombia, offering an enticing facade of wealth and adventure to lure child soldiers. Videos depicting wads of cash, speedboats, and parties are part of a targeted strategy by guerrilla and paramilitary factions seeking to attract young fighters.

Despite a historic peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016, armed conflict continues. Groups like the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Gaitanist Army of Colombia (EGC) are actively using social media to recruit minors, with a report highlighting a surge in cases in recent years.

Experts warn that platforms like TikTok facilitate exposure to combat-related content, with users being drawn into private conversations with recruiters. While TikTok claims it lacks evidence of targeting minors, it is actively collaborating with authorities to combat this alarming trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)