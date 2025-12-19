Cracking Down on Tamil Nadu's Kidney Sale Racket

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement has arrested a man believed to be part of a kidney sale racket targeting impoverished areas of Tamil Nadu. The suspect, Karthikeyan, a resident of Erode, was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday.

The Namakkal district had witnessed the emergence of a kidney racket in mid-2025, where brokers allegedly preyed upon vulnerable powerloom and textile workers, frequently using forged documents to facilitate organ transplants.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has criticized the state government for allowing such activities to flourish, prompting the formation of a specialized task force to oversee and monitor transplantation processes.

