Left Menu

Cracking Down on Tamil Nadu's Kidney Sale Racket

A man suspected to be involved in a kidney sale racket in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district has been arrested. The Special Investigation Team has detained four additional middlemen in connection with the scheme, which exploited poor textile workers and used fake documents for organ transplantation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:35 IST
Cracking Down on Tamil Nadu's Kidney Sale Racket
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement has arrested a man believed to be part of a kidney sale racket targeting impoverished areas of Tamil Nadu. The suspect, Karthikeyan, a resident of Erode, was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday.

The Namakkal district had witnessed the emergence of a kidney racket in mid-2025, where brokers allegedly preyed upon vulnerable powerloom and textile workers, frequently using forged documents to facilitate organ transplants.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has criticized the state government for allowing such activities to flourish, prompting the formation of a specialized task force to oversee and monitor transplantation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025