Railways Lose Billions: Private Siding Owners Owe Rs 4087.33 Crore

The Indian Railways are grappling with a significant financial lapse, as revealed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). According to a recent report, the Railways have been unable to recover outstanding dues worth Rs 4,087.33 crore from private siding owners as of March 2023.

Private sidings, which are crucial links between railway lines and company premises, have seen many agreements go unfulfilled. Out of 1,007 operational private sidings, agreements for 22 remain unexecuted, and 147 haven't been renewed, causing major setbacks in financial recovery.

The CAG has recommended improved monitoring and IT applications to streamline and expedite charge recoveries. This step aims at strengthening internal controls and ensuring timely dues collection, a necessity emphasized by the Railways' struggle to align internal processes with extant instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)