Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line Launch Eases City Traffic

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new 'Yellow Line' of the Bangalore Metro Rail, a significant development aimed at reducing traffic in the tech capital's overcrowded corridors.

This new line, part of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project, covers 19 kilometers from RV Road to Bommasandra and comprises 16 stations. The project, valued at approximately Rs 7,160 crore, enhances the total operational metro network in Bengaluru to over 96 kilometers, serving a larger population commute.

According to officials, the addition is expected to greatly relieve congestion, particularly on roads such as Hosur Road and Silk Board Junction. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlighted the arrival of '3 train sets' for the Yellow Line, with plans to increase train frequency from every 25 minutes to 10 minutes soon. The opening event witnessed enthusiastic residents cheering PM Modi, demonstrating popular support for the initiative despite inclement weather conditions.