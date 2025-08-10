Tragic SUV Collision Near Gyarah Murti: One Dead, One Injured

In an unfortunate incident near the Gyarah Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri, a pedestrian was killed and another suffered injuries after an SUV crashed onto the pavement. The accident occurred on Sunday morning, with police promptly arriving on the scene.

Authorities rushed both victims to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one was pronounced dead on arrival. The other victim is currently receiving medical care. The driver, identified as Ashish from Shakarpur, has been apprehended and the vehicle, a white Mahindra Thar with a Uttar Pradesh registration, seized.

Investigators are exploring the possibility that Ashish, who was driving a friend's car, may have been intoxicated during the crash. The police are reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events surrounding the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)