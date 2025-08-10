Left Menu

Tragic SUV Collision Near Gyarah Murti: One Dead, One Injured

A fatal accident occurred in Chanakyapuri when an SUV veered onto a pavement, killing one pedestrian and injuring another. The driver, Ashish, was apprehended, and investigations are underway to determine if alcohol was a factor. The SUV, registered in Uttar Pradesh, has been seized by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:51 IST
Tragic SUV Collision Near Gyarah Murti: One Dead, One Injured
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfortunate incident near the Gyarah Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri, a pedestrian was killed and another suffered injuries after an SUV crashed onto the pavement. The accident occurred on Sunday morning, with police promptly arriving on the scene.

Authorities rushed both victims to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one was pronounced dead on arrival. The other victim is currently receiving medical care. The driver, identified as Ashish from Shakarpur, has been apprehended and the vehicle, a white Mahindra Thar with a Uttar Pradesh registration, seized.

Investigators are exploring the possibility that Ashish, who was driving a friend's car, may have been intoxicated during the crash. The police are reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events surrounding the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025