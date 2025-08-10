India Emerges as a Global Education Powerhouse

In response to strict admissions and visa regulations globally, India is positioning itself as a major education hub, encouraging students to reconsider overseas study plans. With initiatives such as e-Student and e-Student-X visas easing access, international students find Indian institutions increasingly attractive.

Leaders like Amruta Ruikar, from Symbiosis International University, highlight India's strategic educational reforms, underscored by the National Education Policy 2020. India is fostering joint degrees, credit transfers, and cross-border academic collaborations, transforming itself into a desirable destination for quality education.

Experts emphasize the need for Indian institutions to exceed traditional standards, investing in interdisciplinary programs and international partnerships. Vice Chancellor Dr. Yajulu Medury of Mahindra University points to collaborations with foreign universities as vital. Structural reform, continuous investment, and policies supporting academic autonomy are pivotal to sustaining India's upward trajectory in global education.

