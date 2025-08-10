Left Menu

India's Dilemma: The Cost of Russian Oil Imports Amid US Tariff Hikes

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee expresses concerns over India's continued oil imports from Russia following a US-imposed 25% tariff hike on Indian goods. This decision strains India-US trade relations and adds pressure on India to reconsider its import strategy amidst geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:50 IST
India's Dilemma: The Cost of Russian Oil Imports Amid US Tariff Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is at a crossroad as it faces increased tariffs from the US due to its oil imports from Russia, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said on the sidelines of an event. The US, under President Trump's administration, has imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, primarily influenced by India's import practices.

This steep tariff is set to impact approximately USD 27 billion worth of Indian exports, compelling discussions about potentially reducing or halting oil imports from Russia. Banerjee highlighted the need for significant economic decisions on whether the benefits of Russian oil outweigh the mounting trade tensions with the US.

India's trade relationship with both the US and China remains a focal point of economic discourse, especially after recent geopolitical tensions and economic stagnation in areas like employment and private investments. Amid these dynamics, strategic negotiations and trade reforms are on the horizon for India's policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025