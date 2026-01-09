Left Menu

Stalled Conversations: Trade Tensions Between India and the U.S.

India's trade deal with the U.S. fell through due to a communication issue involving a missed call between PM Modi and President Trump, escalating tariffs. Both nations remain at odds over tariffs, affecting economic relations and causing investor anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:20 IST
Stalled Conversations: Trade Tensions Between India and the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A potential trade pact between India and the United States crumbled last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly did not make a crucial phone call to President Donald Trump, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. India, however, has disputed this characterization of events.

Negotiation efforts between the two countries have been on and off since early last year, amidst a backdrop of increased tariffs. Despite several discussions between Modi and Trump, particularly on issues like Russian oil import tariffs, no formal agreement was finalized.

With the trade deal in limbo, economic challenges have arisen, including a record low for the Indian rupee. Investors are waiting for progress, though India's trade ministry has yet to respond to recent comments. The communication breakdown raises questions about diplomatic and economic strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

 India
2
Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

 Uganda
3
Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised by Fadnavis

Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised...

 India
4
Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026