India and Germany Pledge Closer Ties Amid Geopolitical Challenges

India and Germany took a significant step toward strengthening their bilateral relationship on Monday, focusing on collaboration in defence, trade, and education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Friedrich Merz signed 19 pacts, marked by a joint commitment to tackle global challenges and nurture a free and open Indo-Pacific.

After discussions, both leaders emphasized the importance of completing the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement to diversify and expand trade. Innovations like a visa-free transit for Indian passport holders were introduced to enhance people-to-people connections, with Merz being accompanied by a substantial business delegation.

Addressing national and international issues, Modi praised the German Chancellor for easing processes related to defence trade, looking forward to new opportunities in co-development and co-production. Additionally, topics such as global supply chains, climate, energy, and terrorism were pivotal in talks aimed at harnessing each nation's capabilities to boost economic resilience and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)