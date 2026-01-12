Left Menu

India and Germany Pledge Closer Ties Amid Geopolitical Challenges

India and Germany have announced strategic measures to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including defence, trade, and education. The two nations signed 19 pacts aiming to navigate global challenges, specifically highlighting a collaborative stance on the Indo-Pacific region, terrorism, and economic ties with the EU.

India and Germany Pledge Closer Ties Amid Geopolitical Challenges
India and Germany took a significant step toward strengthening their bilateral relationship on Monday, focusing on collaboration in defence, trade, and education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Friedrich Merz signed 19 pacts, marked by a joint commitment to tackle global challenges and nurture a free and open Indo-Pacific.

After discussions, both leaders emphasized the importance of completing the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement to diversify and expand trade. Innovations like a visa-free transit for Indian passport holders were introduced to enhance people-to-people connections, with Merz being accompanied by a substantial business delegation.

Addressing national and international issues, Modi praised the German Chancellor for easing processes related to defence trade, looking forward to new opportunities in co-development and co-production. Additionally, topics such as global supply chains, climate, energy, and terrorism were pivotal in talks aimed at harnessing each nation's capabilities to boost economic resilience and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

