Air India's Major Avionics Upgrade: Ensuring Flight Reliability

Air India is upgrading the avionics and critical components of its B787-8 Dreamliner aircraft to enhance reliability and minimize disruptions. The retrofit program began with the first aircraft in 2025, aiming to complete by mid-2027. Boeing's service information bulletins guide these significant enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has embarked on a significant retrofit program for its 26 legacy B787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline's efforts focus on reducing operational disruptions and enhancing overall reliability by upgrading key avionics and components.

Facing recent operational challenges, Air India is investing in this extensive program under Tata Group ownership. The initial aircraft retrofit began in July 2025 at Boeing's Victorville facility, with follow-up planes scheduled for similar improvements.

The airline's commitment ensures long-term excellence by implementing Boeing's recommended modifications, including heavy maintenance checks. Completion is expected by mid-2027, with further enhancements planned for other aircraft models in the fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

