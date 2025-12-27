Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express is set to welcome its first line-fit Boeing 737-8 MAX in New Delhi, marking a poignant moment as this is the first new aircraft for the Air India Group since the Tata Group's acquisition nearly four years ago. The aircraft, which includes a tribute to Ratan Naval Tata, signifies a strategic shift from previous practices of receiving white tail airplanes due to supply chain challenges.

The acquisition comes as part of larger expansion plans following the Tata takeover in 2022, which included orders for 470 planes and further additions announced in December 2024. The dedicated line-fit aircraft showcases efforts to refine service towards tailor-made solutions for Air India Express, a step away from being reliant on aircraft not originally built for the airline.

With this new addition, Air India Express has expanded its fleet beyond the 100-aircraft milestone. Recent expansions have involved Boeing B737 MAX and Airbus A321 neo models, with 25 new aircraft, including various Boeing and Airbus types, enhancing the airline's operational capacity past 110 planes. This development aligns with their strategy to modernize and optimize fleet operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)